The White Castle near Scottsdale is nearly complete.

NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The wait is nearly over, White Castle fans! The fast food chain announced its opening date for its restaurant near Scottsdale.

You can get your hands on the restaurant's famous sliders at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

It will be the first ever location in Arizona and will be located west of the Loop 101 on Via de Ventura on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Over 130 team members and managers were hired for this new location.

The family-owned restaurant announced the Arizona location over a year ago. 

White Castle has been around since 1921 when it first opened in Wichita, Kansas. The chain now owns and operates nearly 400 restaurants in 13 states.

 

