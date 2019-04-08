(DATA DOCTORS) -- Your choice of web browsers can be one of the most important decisions you’ll make on all your internet-connected devices.
Q: Which browser for my computer is the best to use?
A: It’s common for users to just use whatever comes pre-loaded on the computer, but there can be significant differences in security, features, and performance if you switch to one of the many alternative options available.
The only browser that I will always recommend against using is Microsoft’s Internet Explorer. It’s loaded with old technology that is much easier to exploit.
Security
Because your browser is your window to everything on the internet, it’s also highly targeted by hackers who will use a variety of methods to exploit you.
Security is also a moving target. New exploits are found and patched on a regular basis, which is why keeping any browser you use updated is critical.
At this year’s annual Pwn2Own computer hacking contest, Safari, Firefox and Edge were all exploited in the first two days of the competition, while an engineer at Google discovered a major exploit in Chrome weeks before the contest started.
This prompted all of the companies to create patches, which generally get applied automatically, for the newly discovered holes.
The bottom line is that all browsers are vulnerable to attack and no matter which one seems to be the most secure today, it’ll likely be considered less secure tomorrow as new exploits are discovered.
Opera recently announced the addition of a free VPN option in its browsers, so if you use public Wi-Fi often or want to keep your ISP from tracking your surfing, it’s an easy way to use a VPN.
[RELATED: What is a VPN and should I be using one on my phone?]
Performance
This area of consideration gets a bit complicated because there are so many variables -- your operating system, how many tabs you tend to open, and the resources available on your computer can play a significant role.
For instance, if you have an older computer or a slower internet connection, Opera has features specifically designed to improve performance in those situations.
If you have a new computer with lots of RAM, a fast hard drive and great internet speeds, the performance issues are mainly impacted by how many browser tabs you open at the same time.
Each tab requires additional working memory (RAM) and some sites, like Facebook, tend to be huge memory hogs. Closing unnecessary tabs as you go along will help improve performance on any browser you use.
[MORE: Data Doctors]
If you like to customize your browser with add-ons, Chrome has the largest library. If you like adding functionality but want more privacy, Firefox's extensions make it a better option.
Your best option
There is no one-size-fits-all solution, so you’ll need to experiment with each browser to see which one provides the best overall experience for you.
It’s a good idea to always have at least two different browsers on all your devices so you can quickly troubleshoot issues of getting to a website. By just switching browsers, you can determine if it’s a connection issue or a browser issue.
[APP USERS: Click here to take poll]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.