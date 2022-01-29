PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has released a new report detailing which airlines had the best and worst on-time arrival rates at airports across the country, including at Sky Harbor International Airport.

What should I do if my flight has been canceled or delayed? It has been a tough slog for some air travelers ever since the winter holidays rush.

For November, airlines had an average on-time arrival rate of 84.3%, up from 79.9% in October, but it's still lower than it was the same time last year. DOT records show the on-time arrival rate for November 2020 was 91.7%. Arizona's Family previously reported that the overall percentage of on-time arrivals was previously listed at 76.4% at Sky Harbor, while on-time departures came in a bit less at 72.3%.

So which airlines saw the best on-time arrivals rates? Hawaiian Airlines was listed first at 90.5%, while Delta passengers saw an on-time rate of 85.7%. Alaska Airlines followed at a not-too-distant third at 81.0%. That data placed American Airlines, which handles the highest number of passengers in Phoenix, and Southwest, the second-largest airline at Sky Harbor, right in the middle of the pack.

The report revealed that only 67.3% of Allegiant Air flights arrived on time in October. JetBlue ranked second-lowest at 77.3% but ranked third for having the least canceled flights in that month. But Frontier was listed third-lowest, having an on-time rate of 79.9%.

Air travel has slowed in recent years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but demand is going up quickly. Data shows that flights at are about 90% of pre-pandemic levels, and many airlines are scrambling to hire amid a pilot shortage. Meanwhile, flight schools, including in Arizona, are seeing an increase in enrollment as more young people get a renewed interest in flying.