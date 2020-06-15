PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) - Monsoon season is officially here and it is time to make sure you are prepared.
To help you get ready, cities throughout Arizona will offering sand and empty bags.
Mesa Locations
- Fire Station 202, 830 S. Stapley Drive
- Fire Station 204, 1426 S. Extension Road
- Fire Station 205, 730 S. Greenfield Road
- Fire Station 209, 7035 E. Southern Ave.
- Fire Station 212, 2430 E. Ellsworth Road
- Transportation Building, 300 E. 6th St.
- East Mesa Service Center, 6935 E. Decatur St.
Make sure you bring your own shovel because you will need to fill up the sand bags yourself! If you want to follow the Mesa power outages, you can here.