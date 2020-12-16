PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- So many more Arizonans are dealing with homelessness and unemployment in the 2020 holiday season than ever before. Phoenix-area food banks are preparing for a higher number of people seeking meals for the holiday season this year and are offering to-go meal kits for those in need.
United Food Bank
United Food Bank will be giving out holiday food, including 9 lb. Honey Baked hams, during its regularly scheduled Friday food distribution on Dec. 18 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Mesa Convention Center, located at 263 N. Center Street.
This will be their last food distribution of 2020. The weekly distribution will resume in the new year on Jan. 8.
Anyone in need who enters the line by noon will receive food. Cars must have trunks or backseats cleaned out. There will also be a walk-up line. Everyone in the line will be greeted by Santa and his elves.
Friday's food distribution will be accomplished by 125 volunteers. The food bank expects a line of cars that will stretch nearly 4 miles. There will be a walk-up line dedicated for those without cars and the unhoused.
Those who want to support United Food Bank can donate at unitedfoodbank.org. Donations to United Food Bank qualify for Arizona’s dollar-for-dollar tax credit on your state income tax liability.
St. Vincent de Paul
If you're looking for a ready-made meal on Christmas, St. Vincent de Paul will be giving out hot meals to anyone who needs one in to-go packages to maintain social distancing.
The food bank says it's ready to distribute 4,500 meals on Christmas to people experiencing homelessness and low-income families. All are welcome.
"We know how important this meal is to so many struggling families this year," Associate CEO Shannon Clancy said. "St. Vincent de Paul may have had to change how we serve and celebrate because of the pandemic, but that isn't lessening our services nor our drive to continue spreading holiday cheer and nutritious hot meals in the most responsible, safe and joyful way we can this year."
All meals will be served to-go at each of St. Vincent de Paul's five charity dining rooms. Guests will take home glazed ham with raisin sauce, sautéed green beans and onion almandine, baked sweet potato and pumpkin pie.
Times and locations:
- Phoenix Dining Room - 1075 W. Jackson Street - meals served from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. & 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Mesa Dining Room - 67 W. Broadway Road - meals served from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- El Mirage Dining Room - 14016 N. Verbana Street - meals served from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- South Phoenix Dining Room - 420 W. Watkins Road - meals served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunnyslope Dining Room - 9227 N. 10th Avenue - meals served from 11 a.m. to noon & 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Those interested in helping St. Vincent de Paul throughout the holiday season are encouraged to volunteer remotely from home. For more information or to make a financial donation, go to www.stvincentdepaul.net