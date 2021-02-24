MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's an unsolved case that still weighs heavily on the hearts of countless Arizonans who will never forget the name Mikelle Biggs.

"I want the public to remember Mikelle," her sister Kimber told Arizona's Family. "I want them to honor and respect her memory. I often talk about how talented and smart Mikelle was, because I want people to feel as if they had the pleasure of knowing her."

Eleven-year-old Mikelle went missing in Mesa on Jan. 2, 1999, just over 22 years ago. Kimber, who was 9 years old at the time, was the last person to see Mikelle alive. The girls were outside their home playing and waiting for the ice cream truck. Kimber said she ran into their house briefly. When she came back out, Mikelle was gone.

"I didn't know if someone had taken her, that she was missing," Kimber said. "I just knew something was wrong, and when I went home and told my mom, 'We can't find Mikelle,' her face went pale."

Mikelle's disappearance is a story that has attracted national attention, but more than two decades later, the case remains unsolved.

"We don't have answers," said Kimber. "We don't know who took her for sure. We don't know where her body is. We don't know for sure that she is alive, or if she's passed. We have no answers and that's the hardest part about it."

The family had a funeral for her on the five year anniversary of her disappearance, but burying an empty casket did not give the closure that her family needed.

Over the years, the Mesa Police Department has followed up on hundreds of leads, including one back in March when a dollar bill popped up in Wisconsin. Writing on the bill said:

“My name is Mikel Biggs kidnapped From Mesa AZ I’m Alive.”

But Mikelle's name was misspelled on the dollar bill, and Kimber says her sister would have never abbreviated or misspelled her name. "Her name was Mikelle and it was spelled that way and that was the only way to say it," said Kimber. "Worst case scenario it is a hoax, someone playing a very cruel joke."

Mesa police looked into the dollar bill but did not find any pertinent information. "Any time we get new information that may resolve this case and give closure to the family and community we make every effort to validate or invalidate the lead," Mesa police said at the time.