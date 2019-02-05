PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will be postponed on Tuesday night due to President Trump's State of the Union Address.
3TV will air the address live at 7 p.m. You can also watch the speech online.
Normally, Wheel of Fortune airs at 7 p.m. followed by Jeopardy at 7:30 p.m on 3TV. On Tuesday, Feb. 5 this will not happen.
Viewers should set their DVR (or wake up in the middle of the night) for the following times on Wednesday, Feb. 6:
Wheel of Fortune- 3 a.m.
Jeopardy - 3:30 a.m.
