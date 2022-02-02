PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There have been at least three wrong-way crashes on Arizona freeways so far this year, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. However, none of the recent incidents involved an alert from ADOT's wrong-way detection system.

Last week, the wrong-way driver who crashed on the Loop 303 in Litchfield Park survived, but his passenger and the driver of the car he hit did not. DPS reported the driver's blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the DUI threshold. ADOT confirms there’s a thermal wrong-way detection camera at Loop 303 and Indian School Road, but it did not go off that morning. DPS is still investigating where the wrong-way driver entered the freeway.

A few days later, DPS Troopers stopped a 17-year-old girl driving the wrong way in Mesa near Loop 101 and Loop 202. ADOT says there are no thermal cameras there. And before that, on Jan. 9, two cars crashed on an I-10 and 67th Avenue on-ramp, and thermal cameras are located on off-ramps only.

Authorities acknowledge wrong-way drivers are a growing problem on our Valley freeways. According to DPS, 30 people were hurt in wrong-way crashes, and 22 died in 2021. In 2020, 19 people were injured, and 13 died. Of the wrong-way crashes, DPS said a majority of drivers are impaired.

So what's being done about the wrong-way driver problem, and is it working? In 2018, the Arizona Department of Transportation launched a first-of-its-kind pilot detection system program along I-17. A total of 90 thermal cameras were installed at off-ramps, and after two years of analyzing data, ADOT learned it detected 250 wrong-way drivers. A majority of them turned around and corrected themselves.

How does the system work?

The system sends an alert immediately to ADOT, DPS, and emergency dispatchers to post "wrong-way vehicle messages" on overhead electronic signs. It has been installed at freeway off-ramps in the Phoenix area along the stretch of I-17 and is designed to help with law enforcement response times, making it faster than waiting for 911 calls from drivers. It's not meant to prevent someone from becoming a wrong-way driver or prevent all crashes, but the goal is to respond before a crash happens.

Since 2018, similar thermal detection technology has been added to Loop 101 Price Freeway sections in the southeast Valley, the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in the north Valley, Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, and Loop 303 in the West Valley.

DPS Trooper Sgt. Jesus Gastelum said most drivers who go the wrong way on our Valley freeways are impaired. He stressed no technology or law enforcement prevention, and the response would solve the problem alone. He adds the community needs to get involved too.

"Yes, we can all do our part. State troopers receive the training to locate impaired drivers, they receive training to stop wrong-way drivers, but if the community, if the public if you know somebody that's driving impaired, do something about it," said Gastelum. "If they know somebody that's drinking too much and drives, well. Intervene! Take the keys away from that person. You can save lives. Save your friend's life."

Gastelum also advises drivers not just to pay attention to what's directly in front of their vehicle. Instead, look ahead that way; it gives you more time to react to whatever hazard you approach. He also advises innocent drivers to drive on the right-hand side of the roadway, far from the median.

"So we have seen the wrong-way where the wrong-way vehicle tends to be closer to the median, where it's like the left emergency shoulder, or let's say the HOV lane, fast lane. Now I can speculate why that is, in my opinion, is that the wrong-way vehicle reverts to its normal operation and that's normal operation of the driver to drive on the right-hand side of the highway," he said.

ADOT plans to add more thermal cameras and expand the program as "funding becomes available." The system on the 15-mile stretch of I-17 cost a total of $4 million. Dollar amounts for the additional 150 cameras installed in other parts of the Valley were not immediately available due to some of the costs included in individual improvement projects.