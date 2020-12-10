SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A familiar orange-and-white building is serving up fresh burgers in Scottsdale today. The new Whataburger location located near Scottsdale and Thomas roads opened Thursday.
The restaurant located at 7134 E. Thomas Road has double drive-thru lanes and will provide jobs to almost 100 people welcoming them into the Whataburger family. They've been making their fresh, made-to-order burgers and providing friendly customer service since 1950.
They are open 7 days a week, dine in hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., or drive-thru anytime, 24 hours a day! Anyway you prefer, they are ready to serve the community through the drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery.