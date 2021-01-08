PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - No one could have predicted just how badly our finances would be impacted in 2020.
This past year has seen many people working from home or filing for unemployment benefits. Here’s what you need to know to be ready to file this tax season.
“Ask me any photography question and I can answer that for you... When it comes to accounting it’s like Ah!,” said photographer Mary Ellen Knopp with Randall Photography.
Knopp hasn’t had any sizable gigs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when all of the events she typically covers were canceled.
“Corporate events, sales meetings tradeshows,” said Knopp.
But just because business was slow, didn’t mean her expenses stopped.
“Oh no, you still have to keep the lights on,” said Knopp.
She's self-employed and is able to itemize her return but found herself not knowing how to handle the PPP loan she received.
“There is a lot of confusion out there,” said Certified Public Accountant, Monice Stern.
Stern said congress’ latest bill, made clear that a forgiven PPP loan is completely tax-exempt.
“The good news if you’re self employed and received a PPP loan that money is not taxable,” said Stern.
It's not the case when it comes to unemployment benefits.
“I think some people aren’t aware perhaps that unemployment benefits are taxable,’ said Stern.
Stern said to be sure you have the form reporting your unemployment before you file your return, and to get it prepared early so you know how much you will owe on April 15.
“If you work from home, and you worked for an employer, there’s nothing to keep track of,” said Stern.
For employees working remotely in 2020, an estimated-51% of Americans according to a Gallup poll, tax reform in 2018 no longer allows employees to make itemized deductions.
Also, If you were owed a stimulus check in 2020 but didn’t get one, or should have gotten more, you can claim the missing money on your return, said Stern.