Parents, it's time to get ready for the parent-teacher conference.
But just showing up may not help your kids get their best education.
Principal Pricilla Gossett from Madison Heights Elementary School has a few tips.
Parent Teacher conferences typically focus on your child's academic progress
The conferences shouldn't be the first time you meet your child's teacher
Don't wait until the parent teacher conference to talk about major changes, divorce, new baby, sickness, grandparent died, etc. to discuss with a teacher
Reach out right away
The conferences are a chance to get on the same page.
Teachers and parents are a team, find out the best ways you can support the teacher and your student academically and emotionally
During your conference, your child's teacher may share the following:
- student data
- assignments
- quizzes and/or test
- progress reports
Since most parent and teacher Conferences are limited to 15 to 20 minutes, It's a good idea to bring a list of questions and concerns to make the most out of your one-on-one time with the teacher.
Here are ideas for Questions from parents:
- How does your child interact with other students?
- How is child doing emotionally?
- How effective is the Individualized Education Plan (IEP) or a 504 Plan? (If your child has one)
- How is your child doing academically?
- Which areas does your child excel/which areas need improvement?
Most important questions:
- How can you help your child at home?
- How can you as parents and caregivers support the teacher?
After the parent and teacher Conference, if you still have questions or concerns about your child's progress, email or call the teacher to set up another time in which you can meet.
