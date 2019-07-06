PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After the 7.1 magnitude earthquake in California, experts said there's a chance people could feel it again.
"That’s five to 10% chance in the next several days I believe," said Michael Conway, a senior research scientist at Arizona Geological Survey.
[WATCH: Expert tells Arizonians how to prep for earthquakes when visitng California]
Conway said it's a myth that the best place to take shelter is under a door frame. He said you're better off getting under a sturdy table.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Strong earthquake in SoCal felt in AZ, PHX area]
"The idea of drop, cover and hold, in that most homes don’t collapse," said Conway. "Most buildings don’t collapse, but things come flying off the walls. Books come flying off of book cases. Pictures fall. So, the best thing you can do to protect yourself is get underneath something so nothing falls on top of you. At the beach, that’s probably not much of an issue."
The biggest concern at the beach would be a tsunami, but Conway said that is not likely.
[WATCH: California governor gives update on biggest SoCal earthquake in 20 years]
"They don’t occur that frequently, but it is something to be aware of," said Conway. "And if you see the water drawing out from the shore that suggests it's indeed piling up, and there could be a tsunami involved with that."
In that case, you want to head to high ground.
[WATCH: Cali earthquake rattles TV station during newscast, anchors take cover]
"The earthquakes that we’re looking at by Ridgecrest, they’re not going to generate tsunamis whatsoever," said Conway. "They’re inland quite a bit."
If you're driving, slow down and pull over. Don't park under a bridge.
"You just have to avoid the falling materials," said Conway. "And once the larger event shock occurs, realize there will be aftershocks and they will be coming pretty hot and heavy for the next couple hours or days."
He said you can use something as simple as your purse to protect your head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.