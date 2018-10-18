President Trump will hold another rally in Arizona on Friday.
This time, he will be at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa.
It is the latest stop on his cross country mid-term campaign.
The president's goal is simple at this stop: rally the Republican base and get them to the polls.
Arizona holds extra significance for the president who wants to maintain Republican control of the senate.
Currently, the Republicans hold a 49-51 advantage in the Senate.
And Arizona is one of a small number of states Democrats have a legitimate shot at flipping.
With the balance of power in the Senate at stake, Trump will be focus on the hotly contested Senate race between Republican Martha McSally and the Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema.
So one of the things to watch for tomorrow night is what he has to say about Sinema.
The president has a massive platform and one line from him shift the media focus.
Also watch for which Republicans show up and which ones don't.
On Thursday, we learned that Gov. Doug Ducey will be speaking at the event.
Ducey has mostly kept his distance from the president in the past, but the fact he's leading his challenger in the gubernatorial race shows he's feeling comfortable standing next to Trump.
On the other hand, Republican Congressional candidate Steve Ferrara said he not going, even if the president personally called to invite him.
And finally, expect the unexpected.
If the last three years of Trump has taught us anything, it is that he will say anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.