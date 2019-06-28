PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There have now been three multi-million dollar notices of claim filed against the City of Phoenix just in the past few weeks.
All claim police brutality and civil rights violations.
First, it was a $10 million claim from a Phoenix family after a now-viral interaction following a shoplifting incident.
Then came $12.5 million filing from Erica Reynolds after a body-cavity search.
And on Thursday there was $6 million notice of claim from the family of Jacob Harris, who was shot and killed by officers in January
In all, nearly $30 million worth of claims in the month of June alone.
After a person is injured by a government agency, they have 180 days to file what's called a notice of claim. It's basically just the first step in filing a lawsuit.
"As an attorney, you want to put a high dollar amount out there to show them that you are serious about this case and this could be a case worth a lot of money," said attorney Benjamin Taylor.
Taylor explains there are many more smaller claims filed almost daily that never make it into the spotlight.
"Somebody who slips and falls in City Hall can file a notice of claim. Somebody who gets hit by a bus in a car can file a notice of claim," he said.
All these cases can take years, and the majority settle long before trial, often for a lesser amount.
"Like any negotiating, even when you negotiate for a car or for a city lawsuit, you go back and forth with their attorneys and hopefully finally you come to a middle term, to an agreement where the case finally settles," said Taylor.
Last year, the City of Phoenix paid out $18,629,689 in claims, according to its finance department.
And even though the City is self-insured, it still comes down to the taxpayers.
"The more lawsuits there are, the more taxpayer money that is going to pay for these lawsuits," said Taylor.
When a city is pressured by many similar lawsuits, Taylor says it might lead to more employee training on how to prevent future injuries and thus more lawsuits.
The ghetto lottery is really paying out this year.
It means higher taxes for Phoenix citizens. Doesn't take a brain surgeon to figure that out. What does require a little deeper thought is understanding that more and more of incoming Phoenix residents are paying less and less into the tax coffers. Those of you who are responsible citizens (have jobs, own homes, pay property taxes, etc.) will have to pay even more than your fair share to help cover the costs. Keep that in mind when you welcome low skilled, low wage earning immigrants into your communities...
Give a little thought also about what would attract these responsible citizens. Not our education system, not health care, not quality (or quantity) of water, not union jobs, not transportation. That leaves the Heard Museum.
That's fine, just keep pluggin' the street thugs and if we run out of money, just tap into their welfare and foodstamp money. Countersue the families of the thugs as well.
I think I like your comment.....
