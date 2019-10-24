SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Waste Management Phoenix Open is just about three months away, and it's never too soon to start planning your days there.
On Thursday, the Open announced two of the big-name performers who will be taking the stage during January's event.
Country stars Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert are two of the the headliners set to perform at the 2020 Coors Light Birds Nest festivities.
[LAST YEAR'S HIGHLIGHTS: Arizona's Family guide to 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale]
Miranda Lambert will kick off the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series on Wed., Jan. 29, 2020.
Dierks Bentley will take to the stage at the music festival on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Tickets for the two shows go on sale online tomorrow, Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.
The remaining Coors Light Birds Nest lineup will be announced as more artists are confirmed.
Coors Light Birds Nest general admission tickets will start at $75, while VIP tickets are available starting at $285 each and provide exclusive access to the Jameson VIP area where guests will receive a complimentary catered dinner, free drinks and access to a newly-redesigned premium viewing area for the shows.
Organizers encourage fans to buy their tickets early as ticket prices could increase as the event draws closer.
The Coors Light Birds Nest is located directly across from the main Waste Management Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.
The entertainment venue opens at 3:30 p.m. and closes at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Headline acts will take the main stage each evening at approximately 8:30 p.m.
The Coors Light Birds Nest is a 21-and-over venue. For more information about the Coors Light Birds Nest visit www.coorslightbirdsnest.com.
So what else is new for 2020?
Fans will find plenty of exciting new changes at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, which runs from Jan. 27 – Feb. 2.
One of those new enhancements is the "Kiva Club," a multi-level general admission venue located next to Bay Club.
It will offer views of holes 10 and 17 and will provide food and beverage options for purchase. Kiva Club will feature a main viewing deck and a second-level platform with tables and seating across the rail, along with a large bar in the middle, making it a prime spot to watch the golf action.
“The 17th hole has really grown over the last few years, but the majority of that growth was corporate hospitality,” Tournament Chairman Tim Woods said. “It’s such a great hole, we wanted to create a venue for the public to be able to experience it in style and comfort as well.”
Another public hospitality venue, while not new, is being expanded for the fourth straight year. The area atop the hill overlooking hole No. 12, No. 6 green and No. 13 tee which started in 2016 as El Rancho will get yet another upgrade for the 2020 tournament.
The general-admission viewing area, which will now be named "The Ridge presented by Taylor Morrison," will double in size, providing a nearly 36,000-square-feet viewing platform featuring lounge style furniture as well as food and beverage options, along with drink rails on three sides of the giant venue.
Another major expansion will be found at the finishing 18th hole. Last year the new E18hteen venue was introduced and doubled in size from 30 to 60 suites. This year that venue will be matched by the new Scorekeeper suites that will sit directly across from E18hteen on the west side of the 18th Fairway and will feature a double-decker structure that will house 60 additional hospitality suites.
Other changes for 2020 include the addition of four new loge suites near the tee box on the south side of the 16th hole.
Along with the on-course enhancements, the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance will get a brand-new look with an open-air environment that will feature concessions stands, bar areas and "activation stations" to create a fun, welcoming area for fans.
With these changes to the main entrance, the Will Call area will move to a dedicated space across the street from Bell Road, but still within walking distance of the main entrance.
“We are really excited about these new additions for this year and can’t wait to see the fans reaction when they get out to ‘The People’s Open’ for the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open.”