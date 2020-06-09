PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Recently, there's been a growing call among activists to defund police departments across the country. In fact, a rally last week in Phoenix was held to push for cutting funds for the Phoenix Police Department.

Protesters hold rally demanding Phoenix City Council cut police funding by 25% "Poder in Action" is the group asking to cut police funding, stating that the City Council should instead "invest that money in programs that create safe and healthy communities."

Those who advocate cutting funding for police claim that reform doesn't work, as a solution to racial inequalities in law enforcement. But what does that mean? Does defunding the police mean actually disbanding police departments?

+6 There's a growing call to defund the police. Here's what it means There's a growing group of dissenters who believe Americans can survive without law enforcement as we know it. And Americans, those dissenters believe, may even be better off without it.

Arizona’s Family spoke with an abolitionist who believes that society can survive without law enforcement and that black and brown communities might even be safer without them. Activist and organizer of Phoenix Metro Black Lives Matter Jamaar Williams is part of a growing group of abolitionists who believe police reform is not enough anymore. "I do want to live a world where police officers don’t exist, and I do want to live in a world where police officers aren’t needed,” said Williams.

While some supporters of police defunding want to reallocate funds to community programs to reduce crime and violence, defunding, to Williams, is stripping all funds to dissolve police departments altogether.

"If you take my dollar, my hard-earned dollar, put it toward a police officer’s salary or a weapon used by the police department that they then turn around and use on me, of course I don’t want to give you that dollar anymore,” said Williams.

Retired Assistant Phoenix Police Chief Kevin Robinson said another solution to reduce your interaction with law enforcement is to reduce their services and how much we have come to rely on them.

"Maybe the police department decides they will no longer investigate vehicle accidents because they’re actually doing the work for insurance companies,” said Robinson.

Although it may sound radical for an American city to operate without law enforcement, a plan to dismantle police is already in motion in Minneapolis.“Completely eliminating police, no, that’s not realistic. They are saying they are going to restructure how public safety is delivered, like have mediators go out on family fights or things like that,” said Robinson.

Phoenix City Council passes budget, funds civilian review board for police department Amid calls to defund the police, the Phoenix City Council on Monday passed its budget, leaving Phoenix PD funding intact. The budget also sets aside money for what will be the department's first citizen review board.

Meantime, on Monday, the Phoenix City Council passed its annual budget, which included $3 million in funding for a police oversight board.