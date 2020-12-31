What do you hope for in 2021?

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people are celebrating the end of 2020 after a year full of turmoil. Big events like high school graduation, prom, and weddings were canceled.
Everything went virtual; many people lost their jobs. So Arizona's Family asked dozens of people what they learned in 2020 and what they're hopeful for in 2021.
"I feel like that's what happened in 2020. Everyone was hard on each other about everything they do, so I would say more self-forgiveness," said one high school graduate.
"I think that in 2020 I just realize how important community is to me and that there are lots of different ways to sort of get that need met and meet new people," said Marie Olson.
"I think the biggest thing I took from 2020 was self-evolvement," said Myc Wyse. "It's been tough getting stuck in your own head with your own thoughts sometimes. A lot of perspective this year. I think I'm ready for 2021; it's gotta be better, right?"
"I really, really, really hope that there is some support that's given to small businesses in 2021. We have to revive the economy," said one small business owner. "It's really - truly; we need to support local businesses, so buying on Amazon is not the answer. Really and truly, we need to reinvest in our cities."
"I hope for in 2021, people realize that there is more to life than social media, and they get off their phones and go outside, go on an adventure, do something they haven't done before and take a risk," said one woman.
"I want to be more adaptable to the ever-changing world because this year has shown nothing is stable. Anything can be taken from you. I want to be more grateful for what I have," said Dan Wojtowicz. "A little more love, a little more peace, a little less COVID, a little more love."
Whatever you're hopeful for, all that matters is that there is hope for a Happy New Year.