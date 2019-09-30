PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A former Peoria police officer may never have a chance to work in law enforcement again.
[VIDEO: Former Peoria officer facing charges may never work with another law enforcement]
Police say Amaury Fernandez illegally looked up background information on a woman his friend wanted to date back in July.
He faces a felony charge.
"This officer decided to resign prior to the investigation on our end being complete," said Brandon Sheffert with Peoria Police Department. "The ultimate outcome is that officer would have been terminated....this type of incident will be reported to The Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board, and they will make the decision as to his license if he can even keep his license to be a police officer in this state."
[PREVIOUS STORY: PD: Peoria officer runs unauthorized background check on woman his friend wanted to date]
AZPOST said it would add that information to a database available to departments nationally.
"If you reviewed the investigation in USA Today, I believe several months ago you’ll see several examples of people who were fired in one state and hired in another state, and I know there was at least one case of someone in Arizona who we had revoked his certification, placed him in the national de-certification index, and he was hired in another state," said Matt Giordano, the Executive Director of AZPOST.
POST said that's why thorough background checks are important to keep that from happening.
In Arizona, POST said it audits every peace officer who is hired. It will look at records that show if someone has ever worked for another department or even just applied for another department.