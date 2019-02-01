(DATA DOCTORS) -- Q: I received a text message from 77958 with a security code for the IRS Password Service. How can I tell if this really is the IRS?
A: Tax filing season is "Christmas for criminals." Every year we see new scams attempting to trick taxpayers, so being extra careful is an excellent idea.
The IRS does not send emails, text messages, direct messages through social media or even call you by phone to notify you of an issue with your tax records. The only way they alert you of about issue is through regular mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
SMS scams increasing
Short Message Service (SMS) -- aka text messaging -- usage is growing as a tool for scammers because they know victims are far more likely to respond. We all typically get a lot of email every day and tend to be more suspicious of fake email messages.
Statistically speaking, the average open rate for email is around 20 percent while the average open rate for text messages is nearly 100 percent.
This means a much higher percentage of people respond to text messages than they do to emails. What's more, the response time is much faster, which is why both marketers and scammers love to use texts for their activities.
It’s important to start educating yourself about text messaging scams, as well as how to verify legitimate messages.
77958 actually IS the IRS
The IRS will never send you a text message with a link or attachment or ask you for personal information, but they do use SMS for both their online password service and for secure messaging.
That "from" number -- 77958 -- is a "short code" that belongs to the IRS.
Short codes are special numbers that range from four to six digits, and they're generally used as a one-way communication system. Because short-code messages are created by automated communication systems, you can’t reply to them as if there were a human on the other end.
Verifying the sender
Short-code messages are actually a lot safer because they can’t be easily spoofed the way regular 10-digit phone numbers can.
Whenever you get a text message from a short code, it’s easy to figure out who sent it.
The Short Code Directory website allows you to search a database of more than 8,000 short codes registered through the Common Short Code Administration.
Messages from short codes will generally include specific commands that you can reply with, such as Help or Stop.
Why did the IRS text you?
The IRS launched an online resource a couple of years ago to assist taxpayers with basic account information, such as checking balances or making payments. In order to set up an online account, taxpayers must provide an extensive amount of personal information and a mobile device associated with their name.
Once your account is set up, you need a security code every time you log in. That code, which is only valid for a short time, is sent to the smartphone associated with your account. It's a security measure to ensure that only you can use your account on the Secure Access website.
The fact that you got the security code means that the system is working to protect your account even if someone steals your username and password.
I've talked about two-factor authentication before. This is it in action.
