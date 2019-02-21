PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Scientists said this week's storms could finally solve Arizona's longlasting drought.
"(Water) will percolate through the soil and end up in the reservoirs, so when we want to break a drought. This is exactly the storm we want to see," said ASU Climate Professor Randy Cerviny.
According to The National Drought Mitigation Center, less than half of Arizona is now designated as being in a drought.
That compared to the entire state being in a drought status as recently as August 2018.
Scientists said it is the first time since 1997 Arizona has been primed to snap out of a longtime drought.
