PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wet 'n' Wild will have a new name when the water park opens this spring for the 2019 season.
When the 35-acre water park opens on March 16, it will be called Six Flags Hurricane Harbor. This comes after Six Flags purchased the lease rights to the water park in 2018.
With a new name also come new additions including a Caribbean theme.
According to a news release, the water park will feature a Caribbean-inspired entrance marquee, updated dining area, expanded seating and other upgrades. It will also include re-imagined ride entrances and many of the rides and attractions will have a fresh-colored paint treatment along with new signage.
“Six Flags is a world-renowned leader in thrills and innovation and we are excited to add the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor name to our park,” said Six Flags Hurricane Harbor GM Donald Spiller in a news release. “Six Flags is investing in new theming and many other park enhancements to offer guests a bigger, better, wetter, island-getaway experience."
Six Flags members and season pass holders will have several exclusive benefits. Those benefits include free, unlimited visits to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags Magic Mountain and all Six Flags theme parks across the country.
They will also be the first to experience the park's new look and feel during a membership and season pass holder sneak peek weekend on March 9 and 10.
Six Flags 2019 memberships and season passes are currently on sale. For more information on pricing and added benefits, visit sixflags.com.
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is located at 4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Road.
Hanging a reproduction of a dead, endangered shark for kids to goggle at does not exactly send children a positive conservation message.
