GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A Valley woman is recovering at home after she was shot in the leg at Westgate mall earlier this week. One of her friends who was with her that night is now describing the horror they witnessed and how her friend is coping after coming face to face with the shooter.

“I’m still in a state of shock,” says Lori McDonald. “You go into survival mode.”

McDonald was with a group of friends at Bar Louie when, she says, someone yelled “shooting,” the lights went out, and everyone ran. McDonald was separated from her friend Sam, who she says, ran out the front door. McDonald and another friend ran to the back of the restaurant and into a dark, crowded bathroom.

Police: Westgate shooting suspect admitted involvement, wanted to gain respect Police say the suspect in the shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale told detectives that he did it because he wanted to gain some respect.

“I was the person holding the door shut trying to get the lock to lock,” says McDonald.

The group of friends started group texting one another to make sure everyone was safe.

“We said ‘where is Sam?’” says McDonald. “We’re in a group text and [Sam] text back two words, ‘I’m hit’.”

Sam had been shot in the leg, and the 30-year-old’s suffering was caught on camera. The alleged shooter had videotaped Sam begging for her life. Arizona’s Family has chosen not to show the horrific footage, but McDonald says she and Sam have seen it.

“When we saw the video, it just took your breath away, you know, because he could have finished her off,” says McDonald. “We were all just scared to death.”

McDonald says Sam is doing well despite the pain and trauma she’s experienced.

“I can tell you, for a fact, she’s a tough girl,” says McDonald.

Sam has been advised not to speak publicly about the shooting, says McDonald, because she is seeking legal guidance.

McDonald says she hurt her ankle and knee running for cover that night. She says she is forever, changed because of the shooting at Westgate.

“You immediately don’t want to live in fear,” says McDonald. “But I can tell you, I will be very fearful going out.”