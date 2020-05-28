Armando Hernandez, Jr.

GLENDALE, AZ (AP) --  A grand jury has indicted a construction worker on 39 charges in a shooting rampage in Glendale. 

Armando Hernandez Jr. is accused of wounding three people at the Westgate Entertainment District on the night of May 20. One of the victims -- a 19-year-old man -- remains hospitalized in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl and 30-year-woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Hernandez was indicted on charges that include two counts of attempted first-degree murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault. An attorney for Hernandez declined to comment.

