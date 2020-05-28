GLENDALE, AZ (AP) -- A grand jury has indicted a construction worker on 39 charges in a shooting rampage in Glendale.
The charges included attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and more.
Armando Hernandez Jr. is accused of wounding three people at the Westgate Entertainment District on the night of May 20. One of the victims -- a 19-year-old man -- remains hospitalized in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl and 30-year-woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.
”There’s a guy shooting up everything with an AR-15,” said another caller. “We have two people down on the east side of the parking lot at Westgate."
Hernandez was indicted on charges that include two counts of attempted first-degree murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault. An attorney for Hernandez declined to comment.