GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been about three months since the horrific shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. Three people were shot and, thankfully, nobody died. Investigators said 20-year-old Armando Hernandez, Jr., carried out the attack thinking it would get him respect. One of the survivors of the attack spoke with Arizona's Family on Friday.

"I didn't think I was going to make it," said 19-year-old Alfredo Jaime. It started off as a shopping trip for Jaime and his girlfriend but then turned into a life or death situation as a gunman fired round after round from an AR-15 rifle. Jaime and his girlfriend and another woman were struck by bullets. "I just wanted to stop fighting, I didn't want to feel the pain anymore," said Jaime.

At first, his family was told that he wasn't going to make it, and then Jaime opened his eyes in the hospital. His girlfriend was shot in the leg and doctors said she could lose her leg, but they did not end up amputating it. Jaime took the brunt of the attack-- he was shot in the back and in the chest. He said one of the bullets pulverized his ribs.

Hernandez will see a trial on Feb. 1, as he's facing more than 40 felony charges. Investigators said he carried out the attack to gain respect because he was bullied and couldn't "get women." Authorities said he was targeting couples and wanted at least 10 victims and only shot three because his gun malfunctioned.

"He really didn't gain any respect, he gained a lot of hatred," said Jaime. Thankful is the word that comes to mind when Jaime thinks about the fact that he and his girlfriend are alive. He has one last message for the man behind the gun: "I would just tell him, 'You shot me and I'm still standing to this day. You and your gun couldn't stop me.'"