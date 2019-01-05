SACATON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 just south of Riggs Road near Sacaton for a brief period on Saturday.
The crash occurred on westbound I-10 just south of Riggs Road in Sacaton.
According to DPS, the crash shut down the area for hours before it was reopened at around 1 p.m.
The extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.
ADOT reported that traffic was backed up for 11 miles even following the area was reopened.
At this time, ADOT is recommending drivers to take State Route 187 northbound to State Route 87 northbound into the Valley.
OPEN: All lanes are open, but traffic will remain very slow due to backups. #phxtraffic https://t.co/nanGUDdYCF— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 5, 2019
