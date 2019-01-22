QUARTZSITE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened 32 miles from the Arizona-California border following a deadly rollover crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Troopers were out investigating the deadly crash at milepost 32, which is near Quartzsite.
DPS says one person was ejected from their vehicle in the deadly rollover. It is unclear if that person was the one pronounced dead.
The westbound lanes were closed around 10 p.m. Monday. They have since reopened.
The eastbound lanes were unaffected.
Drivers are advised to expect delays as the backup from the closure clears.
No further details were released.
OPEN: I-10 westbound has reopened near milepost 32 east of Quartzsite. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/173nc4MWQI— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 22, 2019
This is the detour route for the westbound I-10 closure near Quartzsite (getting off at Vicksburg Road, north to US 60, then west to I-10). #Aztraffic pic.twitter.com/OzEcsUjLKS— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 22, 2019
