PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − A person was critically wounded after a shooting in west Phoenix early Monday morning, according to police.
The shooting happened near 54th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police say officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
They say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are being actively investigated.
No information was made available on possible suspect(s).
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this shooting.
