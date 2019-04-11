Several people hurt in shooting in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a shooting of three on the west side of town that left one dead Thursday night.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. at an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police officers were in the area when they heard the shots fired. They later arrested the suspect at a traffic stop.

Whether or not the victims knew each other is unclear.

It's still unknown if this was a random shooting or if a motive was behind it. Police will be on the scene all night.

People are advised to the avoid the area, as several roads are blocked for the investigation.

 

(2) comments

MAGA Mia
MAGA Mia

Maryvale... Little Cartel Mexico. We should consider building a wall around that whole area.

Report Add Reply
Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

Is that in the jungles? It’s hard to tell from that picture.

Report Add Reply

