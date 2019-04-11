PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a shooting of three on the west side of town that left one dead Thursday night.
The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. at an apartment complex near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Police officers were in the area when they heard the shots fired. They later arrested the suspect at a traffic stop.
Whether or not the victims knew each other is unclear.
It's still unknown if this was a random shooting or if a motive was behind it. Police will be on the scene all night.
People are advised to the avoid the area, as several roads are blocked for the investigation.
(2) comments
Maryvale... Little Cartel Mexico. We should consider building a wall around that whole area.
Is that in the jungles? It’s hard to tell from that picture.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.