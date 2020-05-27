PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix Food City that has been closed since September because of a fire has reopened this morning. The newly refurbished store is located at 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

A massive fire ripped through the ABC Discount Center on Sept. 29. It took 60 firefighters more than three hours to knock it down. The fire not only ripped through the inside of the discount store, but it also caused the roof to collapse. While no injuries were reported, the collapse damaged part of the surrounding shopping center, including the Food City.

Food City says it did more than clean up the fire and smoke damage. It also remodeled the store to serve its customers better. In addition to “a larger produce and service selection,” the Food City also has a new baby aisle with more than 600 new products “that range from everyday needs like formula, diapers, and early stages of food to breastfeeding supplies, and health and wellness items.”

Other highlights of the new-to-you Food City include:

Outside grilling;

An expanded restaurant and aguas frescas station;

A produce section stocked with the freshest, most affordable fruits and vegetables;

A bakery with desserts made from scratch (like pan dulce, tres leches, and other specialty cakes);

A tortilleria that makes homemade flour and corn tortillas daily;

A meat department with barbecue and taco boxes, free marinades, and a wide seafood selection;

A fresh cheese section and a wall of spices to add flavor to homemade meals; and

A pharmacy that accepts most health insurance plans.

Shortly after the fire, Food City launched a shuttle service to take local customers who live in the area of 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street to and from another store. According to a news release, the company plans to keep that shuttle for shoppers who spend at least $25 in the store.

The Food City opened at 6 a.m. and offered “a reusable shopping bag filled with groceries and goodies to the first 300 customers who check out with their purchases.” A ribbon-cutting, which will observe appropriate social distancing, is scheduled for 9 a.m.