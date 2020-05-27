PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Eight months after it was nearly destroyed by a fire, a west Phoenix Food City is welcoming back customers.
On Wednesday, they held their soft opening. Hundreds of customers showed up to shop at the remodeled store. The grocery store has been closed since September when a fire broke out at the strip mall near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
“It’s been a long wait. I mean it’s great, when I got to work today I announced it, Food City is open, vamonos,” said customer Cassandra Fraustro.
Fraustro said it’s been an inconvenience having her favorite neighborhood grocery store close suddenly. But nothing compared to, she said, how others have had to manage, like those without a car.
“People always with their groceries, walking with baskets, the pulling baskets, getting off the bus. I definitely would give people rides if I saw them, you know, struggling,” said,” said Fraustro.
“Oh, I see them all the time walking, from 27th Avenue to my street on Oak Street right behind here,” said customer William Rios.
Rios said the opening came just in time with people still in need of essential items because of COVID-19.
“I’m really happy, the whole neighborhood is,” said Rios.
The store had to be gutted and, in addition to replacing what the fire damaged, new safety measures were put in place include plexiglass and distancing markers.
“All of our members are required to wear face masks,” said Ashley Shick with Food City.
And as temperatures start to rise, this location is back to offering free shuttle service to customers.
“It’s familia and we are a community together,” said Fraustro.