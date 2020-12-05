PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old is dead and three others were rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in west Phoenix on Saturday night.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the four were hurt when two vehicles - a Ford Mustang and a Chevy Cruze - collided at 63rd Avenue and Van Buren Street. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus says the driver of the Mustang lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting the Chevy Cruze. Justus says that investigators believe that speed may be a factor in the crash but have no indications that impairment was involved. Justus said there is no indication that the crash is related to street racing.
Fire officials say a 20-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in extremely critical condition. Another 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The fourth man and driver of the Mustang later identified by police as 18-year-old Jorge Alvarez, died at the scene from his injuries.
Phoenix police are investigating the cause of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.