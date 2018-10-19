LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - West Valley business owners were excited to see President Trump come to town Friday.
Many of them depend on Luke Air Force Base to stay in business.
Luke is one of the training bases for the F-35 fighter jet.
[RAW VIDEO: Trump tours Luke AFB]
Many business owners believe the president's visit was about more than just politics.
It's about sending a message that he knows how much Luke Air Force Base means to Arizona.
Lek Corcoran is owner of the Sage and Salt Barber shop across from the base.
She believes the president's visit sends a strong message that he supports Luke and will fight to keep it open.
"We need the base open," said Corcoran. "We can't get the business and customers to survive without the base."
During his visit to Arizona, the president took a tour of Luke Air Force Base and had a round table discussion with military leaders and elected officials.
But political consultant Stan Barnes said the main reason for Trump's visit to Luke Air Force Base was to help Republican congresswoman Martha McSally in her campaign to become Arizona's next U.S. senator.
Barnes said Luke Air Force was the perfect back drop to give McSally's campaign a big boost.
"When the president comes to town and is going to support a candidate he needs to be somewhere and that somewhere needs to be meaningful," said Barnes. "He could stand on a street corner in Phoenix, but why? Why not be in a place where message is magnified and meaning can be felt by viewers and listeners."
