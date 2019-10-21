PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI in Phoenix needs help finding a person coined the "Lunch Break Bandit," who is accused of multiple bank robberies around our state.
The robberies happened between February 2019 and October of this year. The most recent robbery happened on Oct. 12.
[WATCH: Phoenix FBI look multi-bank robber coined the "Lunch Break Bandit"]
Since the FBI's initial press release issued back in April, the Lunch Break Bandit is accused of robbing five additional banks, making it a total of nine.
The suspect has been named the Lunch Break Bandit since a majority of the robberies took place between noon and 12:30 p.m.
During the last five robberies, the FBI said the Lunch Break Bandit wore a light blue baseball cap, a blond wig and sunglasses that are thick and black while carrying a black duffel bag.
In each robbery, the bandit had a handgun, demand note and leaves with an unknown amount of money.
No one has been hurt during the robberies, the FBI confirmed.
According to the FBI, the suspect usually targets backs the are inside grocery stores.
Wells Fargo Bank is offering a reward of $10k for any information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of this person.
If anyone knows anything about these robberies, they are advised to contact the FBI at 623-466-1999 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Tips can additionally be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.