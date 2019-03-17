(3TV/CBS5) -- The start of spring is just a few days away. What better way to celebrate the warm-up than with free ice cream?
To mark the start of spring, Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones for its fourth-annual "Free Cone Day."
On Wednesday, March 20, all customers can get a free small vanilla cone at all participating DQ locations. (Not including malls.) Limit one per person.
Spring officially begins Wednesday at 2:58 pm.
Thanks, DQ!
If you’re happy and you know it, Free Cone Day is Wednesday, March 20th at DQ. #FreeConeDay pic.twitter.com/zZAHdUwZS8— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 15, 2019
