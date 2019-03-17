To mark the start of spring, Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones for its fourth-annual "Free Cone Day."

(3TV/CBS5) -- The start of spring is just a few days away. What better way to celebrate the warm-up than with free ice cream?

On Wednesday, March 20, all customers can get a free small vanilla cone at all participating DQ locations. (Not including malls.) Limit one per person.

Spring officially begins Wednesday at 2:58 pm.

Thanks, DQ!

 

