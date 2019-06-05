PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Beagles are not supposed to weigh 88 pounds.
But that's the current weight of this sweet pup, Wolfgang.
[PHOTOS: Weight loss with Wolfgang: See his journey]
The beagle was rescued from a shelter on May 17, 2019, by Arizona Beagle Rescue, where he had been surrendered by a previous owner.
[VIDEO: Wolfgang walking off the weight]
At the time, he weighed a whopping 89 pounds. The poor pup (who also has a thyroid condition) had obviously been overfed, under-exercised and was in need of a serious life change. (Typically, beagles weigh no more than 30 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club.)
But Wolfgang is now on his way to a healthier, happier lifestyle. He is safe with his new foster family, and has been placed on a sensible doggie diet and exercise program.
[VIDEO: Wolfgang sticks to a sensible diet and exercise program]
He is also on thyroid medicine.
It's not an easy, or a cheap, journey to a healthy weight.
Wolfgang needs daily vitamins, thyroid meds, physical therapy and treadmill time.
Fitbark, a company that helps keep dogs healthy, has donated a "FitBark" monitor, which is kind of like a Fit Bit, but for dogs. FitBark devices monitor a dog's physical activity and rest levels 24/7.
Right now Wolfgang is sticking to a balanced diet, which includes a 300-calorie breakfast (lean ground turkey and green veggies) and a 300-calorie dinner.
His foster mom is even eating “low carb,” too, so Wolfie has a diet buddy.
His large size comes with other challenges. Wolfgang wasn't able to squeeze through the existing dog door. So, his foster family even installed a new, bigger door just for him.
Support and encouragement for Wolfgang has been pouring in on his Facebook page. Other pet owners are also sharing stories of their own dogs' weight loss journeys.
Comments include:
"I love following his journey. That boy touches my heart."
"We are so proud of you Wolfgang. Your agility just gets better and better."
"You are a lucky dog to have such a wonderful foster family."
"Wolfie, you rock!"
If you would like to donate to Wolfgang or the Arizona Beagle Rescue, you can do so online. There is a donation tab and if you scroll down, there is a Paypal donation option.
