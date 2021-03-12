MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they've arrested a man they believe stole a car with a 2-year-old boy inside from in front of a Mesa convenience store a week ago,
It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5, at a QuikTrip near Stapley Drive and Broadway Road. The car, a dark blue BMW 3281, had been left running in the parking lot, according to police. Investigators say the boy's mother told police he was sleeping, which is why she decided to leave him in the car while she ran inside. She left her cellphone in the car, too, which helped police track the vehicle.
Police say more than 30 officers from several different areas searched the surrounding areas for the car and the boy. It took about an hour to find the car, which had been abandoned less than 2 miles from the QuikTrip. The toddler was not hurt.
Police say they tracked the cellphone to a 99 Cents store near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue, where a backpack had been left outside. Police obtained surveillance footage from the store to try to identify the suspect. Based on facial recognition, police identified him as 24-year-old Rodrigo Garcia. He was arrested on March 11 after police spent days looking for him.
Garcia has been charged with kidnapping, theft of means of transportation, and vehicle burglary. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.