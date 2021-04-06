TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. Forest Service personnel say they broke up a huge party of more than 5,000 people in the Tonto National Forest this weekend.
Officers patrolling in the Sycamore Creek area Saturday night came across the unauthorized gathering. Forest officials say campers and partiers restricted access by taping off sections of the main road to designate the party area, and that vehicles were parked all along the main roads.
Forest officials said that violations included DUI, double riding, speeding, reckless vehicle operation, staging camps in illegal areas, blocking roadways, illegal use of fireworks and target shooting. There's no word whether any arrests were made.
By the end of the night, there had been seven vehicle accidents and multiple reports of stolen off-highway vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital after getting injured when two quads collided. The victim had to be taken by helicopter, since the roads were blocked and a ground ambulance couldn't get through.
The U.S Forest Service said the party put "the public, Forest Service personnel and first responders at risk."
Officials want to remind people that the Tonto National Forest requires a permit application to be submitted and approved for all gatherings of over 75 people.
If you come across any of these "meet-up" events while out in our state's forest areas, you're asked to report it to the district offices:
- Mesa Ranger District (480) 610-3300
- Cave Creek Ranger District (480) 595-3300
- Tonto Basin Ranger District (602) 225-5395
- Globe Ranger District (928) 402-6200
- Payson Ranger District (928) 474-7900