PHOENIX (AP) - Construction of a flyover ramp for the new Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway will require partial closures of Interstate 10 in west Phoenix this weekend.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says westbound I-10 between 51st and 67th avenues will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday and that eastbound I-10 in the same area will be closed from 4 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday.
ADOT says workers will be pouring concrete to create the new ramp's deck.
The department says traffic will be diverted onto local streets during the closures and that I-10 will reopen will before the Arizona Cardinals' football game ends that afternoon.
The South Mountain Freeway will connect I-10 in the Chandler area on one side with I-10 in southwest Phoenix.
