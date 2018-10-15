GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A car crash during Saturday’s storms took a tragic turn when two parents were forced to take their 3-week-old daughter off life support.
Christopher Mur says he was driving with his wife Morgan Mur and newborn Virginia Saturday morning on Loop 101 near Northern. He says Morgan was buckling back up after comforting their crying child in the back seat when he looked to the road and suddenly saw something blocking his lane.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound Loop 101 lanes open after injury crash]
Christopher says he started to move over to the next lane, and the next thing he knew, he was lying in the middle of the freeway.
“Laying (sic) there face first,” says Christopher. “I got up and I ran as fast as I could to the car.”
Christopher says he had been thrown from the car. First responders quickly rushed him, his wife and his daughter to the hospital. Morgan suffered fractured vertebrae. Christopher had to get plastic surgery on his head. Baby Virginia was barely holding on with a brain bleed.
The couple had to make the difficult decision Sunday to take Virginia off life-support.
“It was my worst nightmare,” says Christopher. “All I ever wanted was a family, and for some reason, my daughter’s gone and it’s nobody's fault. It's not fair.”
Christopher is urging everyone to wear their seatbelts. Without them, he says, he and his wife would not have survived. He also wants people to never take a second for granted.
“Always tell everyone you love how much you care about them,” says Christopher. “Because they can be gone in an instant.”
If you’d like to help the Mur family, you can contribute to their GoFundMe account.
