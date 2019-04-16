PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The people in the dispatch room are the ones you reach when you're having the worst day of your life.
"We give them... first aid and CPR instructions and directions of getting out of the house when there's a house on fire. If you're trapped in a house we give them instructions," said Katie Layne.
[WATCH: Phoenix area dispatchers recognized for hard work]
She is a Phoenix Fire dispatcher. Her job is to diagnose medical calls and fire calls quickly and she likes to pretend it's just another job.
"My brother asked me if I wanted to take the test about 12 years and I agreed to it," she said laughing.
Recently, Layne was faced with a call from a man whose wife had just collapsed.
"Initially thought she was just unresponsive, but then after asking questions come to find out she was not breathing. So immediately I had him get her on the ground, start CPR and the truck got there in just a couple minutes," said Layne.
She was on the phone with him the whole time.
"They had to shock her multiple times. Basically, she coded five times. And she survived," said Layne.
That call was one of the reasons Layne won an award for her work. But the bigger prize was when she met that caller's family in person.
"Getting to meet someone who actually survives and seeing the positive outcome, that's something different," said Layne.
In 2018, Phoenix Fire dispatchers handled 482,136 calls for 28 jurisdictions. That's an average of nearly one call per minute and a lot of lives saved.
