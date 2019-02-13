SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Valentine’s Day forecast is not pretty. It’ll be especially bad for brides and grooms who are getting married on Feb. 14 pretty much anywhere in or around Phoenix.
Whether it’s too cliché or whether it’s just because the date falls on a Thursday this year, lots of Valley wedding planners say they have no weddings set for Valentine’s Day. But Amy Petrovsky’s clients at Sensational Events have some of the rehearsals on V-day with their wedding on Friday.
“I think that if that’s the day that you want, that’s the day that you want,” she said.
The rehearsal dinner, which is going to be at someone’s home, isn’t going to be as originally designed.
“It was planned for outside, but with 100 percent rain, we kind of had to juggle a little bit,” Petrovksy said. “So all the tables that were going to be outside, we’re now gonna make ‘em smaller and they’re gonna go inside.”
The wedding rehearsal will be Thursday afternoon at Mountain Shadows resort in Scottsdale. If rain starts coming down then, that one can be easily moved indoors to a foyer area for a quick run-through.
“You know you can’t take a lot of this so seriously, and you have to be light and, ya know just go with the flow sometimes,” Petrovsky said.
There’s a much smaller chance of rain on Friday, the actual wedding day. Petrovsky thinks her clients will stay in the clear, but she’ll still be watching the forecast so she can call it one way or the other about two hours beforehand.
“You can’t actually set up and then move the wedding,” she said. “It’s very complicated. I’ve done that, and it’s very complicated.”
Petrovsky says solving the problem before there’s a problem is how she keeps her clients calm leading up to their big day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.