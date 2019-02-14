PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says weather and speed were both factors in a serious crash near Northern Avenue and State Route 51.
The single-car rollover crash happened Thursday in the late afternoon.
Both people in the car were ejected. DPS says the victims were seriously injured.
The crash shut down the off-ramp at Northern Avenue.
Single vehicle roll over crash southbound along State Route 51 within the Northern Avenue off-ramp. The ramp is closed. Serious injuries reported. Speed and weather were factors. Slow down and be alert. pic.twitter.com/Eq4QYsis3X— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 14, 2019
(1) comment
The weather had little to nothing to do with it. No one else lost control ergo if he had not been speeding he would not have crashed. The driver must be friends with someone in DPS to have this excused used. Maybe he is another off duty patrol supervisor. Oh - and had seat belts been worn chances are they would not have been hurt.
