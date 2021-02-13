FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A hike for a man near Flagstaff turned into quite the tale when he injured his ankle and had to stay on the mountain overnight because of the severe weather.
The victim called rescue teams on Thursday around 5 p.m. after he broke his ankle on Mount Elden, which is northeast of Flagstaff. Crews tried to use the GPS from the victim's cellphone to find him while on the ground but couldn't so they called the Department of Public Safety for help. Troopers launched their helicopter and found the hiker in a tough area.
Because of the rough terrain, the darkness and the bad weather conditions, crews decided to fly up two Coconino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team members and one Flagstaff Fire Department's short-haul team member up to the man and stay with him overnight. The trio arrived just before midnight to the hiker and gave him a sleeping bag, warm clothing, warm food and drinks and pain medication. They stayed with him until daybreak when the DPS helicopter returned and got the injured hiker off the mountain. The three rescuers then hiked up to the radio towers on top of Mount Elden, where CCSO.
None of the rescuers were hurt. The hiker should be OK.