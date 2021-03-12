FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Flagstaff Unified School District announced Friday morning that schools and facilities within the district will be on at least a two-hour delayed start to school due to snow conditions.
District spokesman Zachery Fountain says all schools will continue with the previously planned early dismissal schedule for parent-teacher conferences.
The FUSD will provide more updates on their website or through e-mail, text messages, and phone calls to parents. Their website will also have information regarding alternative schedules.
Arizona's Weather Authority will have your latest weather updates and conditions throughout the day.
All Flagstaff Unified School District schools and facilities are on a two-hour delayed start due to snow accumulations on Friday, March 12. pic.twitter.com/ARH93GDmMD— Flagstaff Unified School District (@FlagstaffUSD1) March 12, 2021