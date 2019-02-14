Both occupants of the car were ejected

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says weather and speed were both factors in a serious crash off Northern and State Route 51.

The single-car rollover accident happened Thursday in the late afternoon.

Both occupants of the car were ejected. DPS says the victims sustained serious injuries.

The crash shut down the off-ramp at Northern.

 

