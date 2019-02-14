PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says weather and speed were both factors in a serious crash off Northern and State Route 51.
The single-car rollover accident happened Thursday in the late afternoon.
Both occupants of the car were ejected. DPS says the victims sustained serious injuries.
The crash shut down the off-ramp at Northern.
Single vehicle roll over crash southbound along State Route 51 within the Northern Avenue off-ramp. The ramp is closed. Serious injuries reported. Speed and weather were factors. Slow down and be alert. pic.twitter.com/Eq4QYsis3X— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 14, 2019
