PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dan Marcell has come to Lake Pleasant since 1969. He's seen a lot of good and bad things happen on the lake, but he knows it's all about safety first.
"You've gotta have a life jacket. It's the law," said Marcell, who is also a boater.
Josh Hoffman, a safety coordinator at Arizona Game and Fish, explained the rules when it comes to wearing a life jacket at the lake.
"Everyone 12 and under has to be wearing a life jacket," said Hoffman. "And then, if you are participating in any towed sports or riding a personal watercraft, you must be wearing a life jacket."
If an officer stops a person not wearing a life jacket, it is up to that officer to give that person a ticket or not.
The lake isn't your swimming pool. Rangers say you can get yourself into trouble in a hurry.
Hoffman stressed how difficult it can be to monitor everything on the water.
" It can be exhausting trying to take care of something in the water and trying to ride a P.W.C or get back on a boat, or help someone," said Hoffman.
Marcell makes sure he's prepared every time he's on his boat.
"Anytime this boat is running, I have my life vest on," Marcell said.
No matter your swim skill level, rangers say you can drown in just a few minutes.
If you or anyone you’re with is forgetting their life jacket, Arizona Game and Fish has loaner stations at Lake Pleasant. They have two at the four and ten-lane boat ramps.
"We've got kids, child, youth, adult sizes," said Hoffman. "All you do is borrow one and return when you are done."
They have 14 other loaner stations at lakes around the state and hope to add more this year.
"When I'm on the water, there are so many factors," said Hoffman. "Things that are outside my control that wearing a life jacket honestly, it takes the fatal out of most of them."
So, Arizona, wear a life jacket every time you take a trip to the lake.
"A boat recovery, that's fixable, said Hoffman. "A body recovery not so much."
