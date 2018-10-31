PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Two weapons recovered after Monday’s gunfight along Interstate 17 in Phoenix were stolen from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s office, according to MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone.
During a Wednesday news conference, Penzone said the suspect, 27-year-old Arnaldo Caraveo used a stolen MCSO firearm in the shootout, and also had another stolen MCSO gun in his vehicle.
As for as how Caraveo may have come to possess those weapons, Penzone said an audit showed 29 MCSO weapons have been unaccounted for.
Those weapons reportedly went missing at some time between 2010 and 2015.
Penzone said in previous years, there had been little to no oversight about how firearms at MCSO was accounted for.
Those weapons are long rifles and hand guns.
Since that time, Penzone said MCSO has changed the policies about how weapons are accounted for. He said what happened is "unacceptable and intolerable," and apologized to those whose lives may have been endangered.
Monday's gunfight left three Department of Public Safety troopers injured.
The suspect, later identified as Caraveo, was killed.
The freeway was shut down in both directions for some 18 hours following the shooting.
The shooting happened on the northbound side of the freeway around Seventh Street.
Troopers were pursuing the suspect in a white truck when a trooper in a patrol SUV performed a PIT maneuver just after 5 p.m.
That's when gunshots were exchanged between the suspect and five Mesa police officers and three DPS troopers, Sgt. Vince Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department said.
The three troopers suffered injuries that aren't considered life-threatening, though two of them had to be taken to the hospital.
They have been treated and released.
Lewis said the troopers were injured by glass.
