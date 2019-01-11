GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash closed westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria overnight in Glendale.
Westbound Loop 101 was closed at 51st Avenue for nearly 5 hours, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said at least one person is dead but did not release any further information.
Traffic was exiting at 51st Avenue and re-entering the highway at 59th Avenue.
Westbound lanes were reopened around 4:30 a.m. Eastbound lanes were not affected.
L-101 westbound has reopened at 51st Ave after an earlier crash. It will take a little while to get all lane restrictions lifted, but there are no delays now. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/1WGyXCuVVG— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 11, 2019
TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 101 WB CLOSED @ 51st Ave b/c of a crash @ 59th Ave. Alternate: Beardsley Rd. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/i61tzs93VC— Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) January 11, 2019
