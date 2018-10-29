(3TV/CBS 5) − The weather is finally nice enough to get outside and maybe take a walk or go on a hike.
When you do, you want to be sure you're keeping yourself safe which can be tough as we get older.
But it doesn't have to be.
Krav Maga instructor Steve Comas says it's easier than you may think and it starts with being aware of your surroundings.
"Somebody has picked you as a target because they thought you were weak, you're going to surprise them with your reaction," he said.
Krav Maga is a military-style defense practice simple enough for any of us to use.
It starts with just being aware.
"Look around. Make sure you're always looking at where you're at," he said.
It ends with you getting to safety.
"We're probably one of the only styles that says 'run away' if you're able to. If something doesn't feel right."
Having an escape plan is step one but knowing what to do next is just as important.
He says they teach their students to not get into a battle of strength.
"We're not there to get over confident, pummel someone to the ground, do what you need to do. Survive the encounter."
Bill Jameson is 63 years old and has been training in Krav Maga for a year.
He said it has changed the way he approaches everyday encounters.
"If I go into a restaurant I want to look and see where the exits are because Krav Maga emphasizes not only defend yourself against the attacker, but then back up, scan for other potential attackers and scan for a way out so you can get away. The goal is to stay alive, it's not to go toe to toe with somebody, get away," he said.
As he got older he realized he could be more of a target.
"So the goal is to not be an easy target, maybe surprise them and maybe they'll be the ones running away."
Comas said he has seen a noticeable increase in the number of baby boomers looking for ways to protect themselves.
His studio is located at 19th and Northern avenues in Phoenix.
