PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Swimming pool season is here. And with everyone spending more time at home, Phoenix Fire wants to remind families how dangerous the water can be. Already this year, there have been four child drownings in Maricopa and Pinal counties.
“It could happen to anyone anytime,” said Terri Buck, who learned that lesson the hard way. “It's every parent's worst nightmare to hear their child has fallen into the pool.”
Buck's son Stryder was 11 months old when his father found him underwater and unresponsive. Luckily, a neighbor knew CPR and paramedics were quick to respond.
“That was six years ago, and I relive that day all the time,” said Buck.
Stryder has recovered well and the hope is his story will help other parents take the necessary steps to prevent a drowning.
“Obviously, constant supervision of your children first is paramount. That's where it all starts,” said Capt. Rob McDade with Phoenix Fire. “Know where your children are at all times.”
City employees inspect pools when they are installed, and homeowners are also responsible for maintaining barriers, from backyard gates to window locks.
“You see a window lock here and one down here and this lock-up here is compliant because it is above 54 inches,” said Don Councilor, a general inspection field supervisor with the City of Phoenix.
Still, Phoenix Fire warns, a child can silently drown in less than 30 seconds, so nothing replaces constant supervision and awareness.
“Do I have anybody of water? A pool, a play pool, a bucket of water, even the toilets in your home, all of that stuff is dangerous,” said McDade.
But all of that can also be locked down or at least monitored. Phoenix Fire just hopes families take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of their children.